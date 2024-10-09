Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 116.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.32% to Rs 5.00 crore

Net profit of Emerald Finance rose 116.84% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.32% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.003.2470.0046.602.751.272.751.272.060.95

