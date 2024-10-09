VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 63.70% to Rs 7.99 croreNet profit of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 63.70% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.9922.01 -64 OPM %8.64-6.00 -PBDT0.81-1.00 LP PBT0.81-1.00 LP NP0.81-1.00 LP
