VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 63.70% to Rs 7.99 crore

Net profit of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 63.70% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.9922.018.64-6.000.81-1.000.81-1.000.81-1.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp