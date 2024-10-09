Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 276.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.33% to Rs 35.36 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 276.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.35.3627.775.183.891.170.450.940.250.940.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp