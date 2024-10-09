Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 276.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 276.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.33% to Rs 35.36 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 276.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.3627.77 27 OPM %5.183.89 -PBDT1.170.45 160 PBT0.940.25 276 NP0.940.25 276

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US arrests Afghan national for planning election day terror attack for ISIS

RBI MPC meeting 2024 LIVE: New panel members onboard; all eyes on RBI repo rate decision

Obesity medicines would cost US medicare $35 billion through 2034

RBI's MPC meeting today: Will there be a rate cut? Key points to watch

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals marginal upside ahead of RBI MPC decision; China down

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story