Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 91.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.94% to Rs 53.35 crore

Net profit of Emergent Industrial Solutions declined 91.54% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 90.94% to Rs 53.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 589.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.35589.16-0.301.870.647.070.597.060.445.20

