Emergent Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 33.12% to Rs 110.50 crore

Net loss of Emergent Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 33.12% to Rs 110.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 165.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales110.50165.21 -33 OPM %-0.461.23 -PBDT-0.411.60 PL PBT-0.431.58 PL NP-0.331.06 PL

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

