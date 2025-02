Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 731.94 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 11.50% to Rs 34.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 731.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 833.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.731.94833.0210.767.7758.1058.7646.8643.2334.1230.60

