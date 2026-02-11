Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.090.10-366.67-280.000.160.150.130.130.120.02

