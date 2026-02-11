Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.10 -10 OPM %-366.67-280.00 -PBDT0.160.15 7 PBT0.130.13 0 NP0.120.02 500
