Enbee Trade &amp; Finance standalone net profit rises 220.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 62.96% to Rs 3.52 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 220.69% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.96% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 788.89% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 110.47% to Rs 10.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.522.16 63 10.254.87 110 OPM %42.6136.57 -45.3734.29 - PBDT0.870.40 118 2.910.29 903 PBT0.500.34 47 2.170.23 843 NP0.930.29 221 1.600.18 789

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

