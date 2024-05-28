Sales rise 62.96% to Rs 3.52 croreNet profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 220.69% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.96% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 788.89% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 110.47% to Rs 10.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
