Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Encode Packaging India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Encode Packaging India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 95.38% to Rs 1.27 crore

Net profit of Encode Packaging India reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.38% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.74% to Rs 4.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.270.65 95 4.602.49 85 OPM %6.30-4.62 -8.048.84 - PBDT0.08-0.03 LP 0.370.22 68 PBT0.01-0.10 LP 0.11-0.06 LP NP0.02-0.10 LP 0.12-0.06 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Encode Packaging India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 21.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 189.39% in the March 2024 quarter

B &amp; A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 735.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit rises 97.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Visagar Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amco India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story