Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy shares slide

Energy shares slide

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 42.35 points or 0.35% at 12175.58 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 5.33%), IRM Energy Ltd (down 3.03%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.58%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.37%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.11%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.01%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.87%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.52%), and Deep Industries Ltd (down 0.5%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 5%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 4.52%), and Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 2.66%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 187.56 or 0.25% at 73836.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.25 points or 0.24% at 22389.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 440.14 points or 0.96% at 46448.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.57 points or 0.73% at 13796.32.

On BSE,2369 shares were trading in green, 1384 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks rise

Energy shares rise

Energy shares gain

Nifty hovers below 22,450 mark; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Japan Nikkei extends gain ahead of BoJ meeting outcome

Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 26.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Artson Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story