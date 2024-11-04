Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Energy index falling 369.57 points or 3.11% at 11514.97 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 5.16%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 4.83%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 4.11%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 4.08%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 3.48%), Coal India Ltd (down 3.17%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.12%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 3.1%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.87%).

On the other hand, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 3.5%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.75%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.38%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 995.11 or 1.79% at 54627.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 211.7 points or 1.33% at 15727.28.

The Nifty 50 index was down 422.05 points or 1.74% at 23882.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1258.37 points or 1.58% at 78465.75.

On BSE,1155 shares were trading in green, 2870 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

