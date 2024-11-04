Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.24%, up for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2852.55, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.66% in last one year as compared to a 22.95% gain in NIFTY and a 44.42% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2852.55, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 23867.45. The Sensex is at 78411.79, down 1.65%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 6.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23805.6, down 1.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2869.4, up 1.36% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 91.66% in last one year as compared to a 22.95% gain in NIFTY and a 44.42% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News