Cipla Ltd soars 1.44%, Gains for third straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1582.05, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.39% in last one year as compared to a 22.95% gain in NIFTY and a 49.54% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22807.15, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

