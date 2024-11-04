Cipla Ltd soars 1.44%, Gains for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1582.05, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.39% in last one year as compared to a 22.95% gain in NIFTY and a 49.54% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1582.05, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 23867.45. The Sensex is at 78411.79, down 1.65%. Cipla Ltd has dropped around 2.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22807.15, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1585.65, up 1.72% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 31.39% in last one year as compared to a 22.95% gain in NIFTY and a 49.54% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

