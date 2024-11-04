Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 865.15 points or 3.12% at 26842.41 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 4.83%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 4.08%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.86%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 3.48%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.2%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.95%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.3%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1%).

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 0.38%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 995.11 or 1.79% at 54627.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 211.7 points or 1.33% at 15727.28.

The Nifty 50 index was down 422.05 points or 1.74% at 23882.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1258.37 points or 1.58% at 78465.75.

On BSE,1155 shares were trading in green, 2870 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

