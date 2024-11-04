AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.37%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 625.8, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.14% in last one year as compared to a 22.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.16% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 625.8, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 23867.45. The Sensex is at 78411.79, down 1.65%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has dropped around 14.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51673.9, down 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

