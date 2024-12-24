Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Energy index increasing 77.19 points or 0.71% at 10983.1 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 6.71%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 2.81%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.38%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.32%),Deep Industries Ltd (up 2.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.14%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1.63%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.45%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.25%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.24%).

On the other hand, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.85%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.86%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 0.4%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 111.32 or 0.2% at 54929.23.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 14.17 points or 0.09% at 15868.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.95 points or 0.06% at 23739.5.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 1.47 points or 0% at 78538.7.

On BSE,1860 shares were trading in green, 1289 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News