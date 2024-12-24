Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oil and Gas shares gain

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 216.52 points or 0.84% at 26110.62 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.32%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.14%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.25%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.99%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.44%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.43%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.31%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.25%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.05%).

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 111.32 or 0.2% at 54929.23.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 14.17 points or 0.09% at 15868.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.95 points or 0.06% at 23739.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1.47 points or 0% at 78538.7.

On BSE,1860 shares were trading in green, 1289 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

