Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity indices traded with small gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,750 mark. Metal, Realty and financial services shares declined while oil & gas, IT and FMCG shares advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 53.16 points or 0.06% to 78,588.21. The Nifty 50 index rose 13.10 points or 0.06% to 23,766.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.13%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,757 shares rose and 1,149 shares fell. A total of 98 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 168.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,227.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 December 2024, provisional data showed.

Due to the observance of Christmas on Wednesday, 25 December 2024, the domestic market will be closed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

RMC Switchgears rose 0.49%. The company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 5.42 crore from Suncity Urja for the construction of various transmission elements in Rajasthan.

Whirlpool of India added 1.17% after the company has signed a definitive agreement with PG Electroplast for the contract manufacturing of select mode of Whirlpool-branded semi automatic washing machines. PG Electroplast will manufacture some of the SKUs for Whirlpool at its factory in Roorkee. PG Electroplast is already an existing supplier of whirlpool-branded air conditioners

Aster DM Healthcare fell 0.88%. The companys board has approved Nalanda Jayadev as chief executive officer (CEO) of Aster Medcity Kochi & Senior Consultant - Forensic Medicine, with effect from 23 December 2024.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 1.82% to 6.899 as compared with previous close 6.888.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.1600, compared with its close of 85.1100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.07% to Rs 76,201.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.10% to 108.15.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.30% to 4.585.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement added 26 cents or 0.26% to $72.82 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in technology shares that mirrored their U.S. counterparts. However, trading volumes remained thin ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Markets awaited further clarity on Beijing's plans for stimulus measures in the upcoming year. Recent reports indicated that China will increase fiscal spending to bolster economic growth.

Regional markets drew positive signals from Wall Street, which closed higher on Monday as technology stocks partially recovered from last week's steep declines.

On Monday, the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 5,974.07 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 42,906.65, and the NASDAQ Composite climbed 1% to 19,764.89 points.

Broadcom Inc surged 5.5% as investors continued to acquire shares of the chipmaker following its strong quarterly results and optimistic guidance released earlier this month. Qualcomm Inc stock rose more than 3% after a jury ruled that its central processors are properly licensed under an agreement with UK-based Arm Holdings.

Wall Street will have a shortened trading session on Tuesday, as will most Asian markets.

