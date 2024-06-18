Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 28.72 points or 0.23% at 12667 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 1.97%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.89%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.72%),IRM Energy Ltd (down 1.46%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.67%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.62%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.56%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 0.5%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.49%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 4.76%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 4.09%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 3.72%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 446.19 or 0.87% at 51646.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 76.51 points or 0.49% at 15705.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.5 points or 0.3% at 23535.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 239.47 points or 0.31% at 77232.24.

On BSE,2114 shares were trading in green, 1823 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy stocks edge higher

Barometers trade in positive terrain; oil &amp; gas shares rises

Sensex gains 483 pts; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Energy shares rise

Nifty hovers below 22,450 mark; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Aarti Drugs reports fire incident at one of its unit at Tarapur

Sensex gains 250 pts; private bank shares advance

Gallantt Ispat successfully bids for Todupura Iron Ore Block in Rajasthan

Healthcare stocks slide

LT Foods launches innovative AI enabled campaign for DAAWAT World Biryani Day

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story