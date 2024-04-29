Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks rise

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 72.64 points or 0.59% at 12420.56 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 5.51%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 4.62%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.46%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.02%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (up 0.84%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.76%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 0.55%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.5%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 1.76%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.13%), and Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 1.1%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 400.03 or 0.54% at 74130.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.05 points or 0.36% at 22501.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.62 points or 0.27% at 47368.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.9 points or 0.36% at 14134.32.

On BSE,2181 shares were trading in green, 910 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

