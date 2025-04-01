Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Engineers India gains after securing Rs 245-cr order

Engineers India gains after securing Rs 245-cr order

Image
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Engineers India rose 1.15% to Rs 162.35 after the company secured prestigious consultancy assignments worth Rs 245 crore from state-owned organizations for executing projects on a cost-plus basis in the states of Maharashtra & West Bengal.

Engineers India (EIL) is an engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports & terminals, and other sectors of industry, having a DSIR-recognized R&D center. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 51.32% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 21.83% to Rs 99.63 crore on a 12.77% fall in sales to Rs 688.94 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dow Soars Past 42,000 as Biotech Stocks Lead Rebound

IRCON International jumps after securing Rs 873-cr railway project

Rites gains on bagging Rs 313 cr orders from Oil India, Numaligarh Refinery

Advait Energy Transitions gains on securing contract from Adani Green Energy for solar project

United Drilling gains on bagging Rs 2-Cr order from Cactus in Libya

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story