Engineers India gains after securing Rs 245-cr order

Engineers India rose 1.15% to Rs 162.35 after the company secured prestigious consultancy assignments worth Rs 245 crore from state-owned organizations for executing projects on a cost-plus basis in the states of Maharashtra & West Bengal.

Engineers India (EIL) is an engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports & terminals, and other sectors of industry, having a DSIR-recognized R&D center. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 51.32% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 21.83% to Rs 99.63 crore on a 12.77% fall in sales to Rs 688.94 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

