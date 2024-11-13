Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 360.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.55% to Rs 1300.69 crore

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 360.43% to Rs 23.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 1300.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 996.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1300.69996.303.262.8742.2712.7534.786.8223.625.13

