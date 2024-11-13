AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 11.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 264.33 crore

Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 11.11% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 264.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 251.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.264.33251.4612.5914.6329.0326.2919.0917.5912.3011.07

