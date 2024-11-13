Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 411.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.59% to Rs 35.94 croreNet profit of Dev Information Technology rose 411.59% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.59% to Rs 35.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.9427.95 29 OPM %-3.017.33 -PBDT10.242.26 353 PBT9.451.96 382 NP8.391.64 412
Powered by Capital Market - Live News