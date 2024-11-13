Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 411.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.59% to Rs 35.94 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology rose 411.59% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.59% to Rs 35.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.35.9427.95-3.017.3310.242.269.451.968.391.64

