Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit declines 34.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 103.00 crore

Net profit of Stanley Lifestyles declined 34.48% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 103.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 110.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.103.00110.1017.9619.1619.5020.508.8011.505.708.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News