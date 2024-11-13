Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit declines 34.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 103.00 crore

Net profit of Stanley Lifestyles declined 34.48% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 103.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 110.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales103.00110.10 -6 OPM %17.9619.16 -PBDT19.5020.50 -5 PBT8.8011.50 -23 NP5.708.70 -34

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

