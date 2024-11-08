Enterprise International standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.46% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Enterprise International rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.46% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.741.23-2.87-8.940.120.090.100.070.180.04

