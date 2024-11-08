Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Enterprise International standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 41.46% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Enterprise International rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.46% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.741.23 41 OPM %-2.87-8.94 -PBDT0.120.09 33 PBT0.100.07 43 NP0.180.04 350

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

