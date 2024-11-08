Ethos consolidated net profit rises 14.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.32% to Rs 297.13 croreNet profit of Ethos rose 14.31% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.32% to Rs 297.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 235.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales297.13235.22 26 OPM %14.1515.84 -PBDT43.6437.62 16 PBT28.6424.92 15 NP21.2518.59 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News