Ethos consolidated net profit rises 14.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 26.32% to Rs 297.13 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 14.31% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.32% to Rs 297.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 235.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales297.13235.22 26 OPM %14.1515.84 -PBDT43.6437.62 16 PBT28.6424.92 15 NP21.2518.59 14

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

