Ethos consolidated net profit rises 14.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ethos rose 14.31% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.32% to Rs 297.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 235.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.297.13235.2214.1515.8443.6437.6228.6424.9221.2518.59

