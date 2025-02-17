Kudgi Transmission standalone net profit declines 5.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.91% to Rs 46.78 crore

Net profit of Kudgi Transmission declined 5.82% to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 46.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.46.7847.6990.4989.1220.2621.5020.2221.4720.2221.47

