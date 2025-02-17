Kudgi Transmission standalone net profit declines 5.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.91% to Rs 46.78 croreNet profit of Kudgi Transmission declined 5.82% to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 46.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales46.7847.69 -2 OPM %90.4989.12 -PBDT20.2621.50 -6 PBT20.2221.47 -6 NP20.2221.47 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content