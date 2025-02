VITP Pvt standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.72% to Rs 90.27 crore

Net profit of VITP Pvt rose 63.64% to Rs 25.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 90.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 78.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.90.2778.0169.1975.8452.5343.9336.8923.4125.7915.76

