Zydus Lifesciences' SEZ II unit clear USFDA inspection

Zydus Lifesciences announced that the USFDA conducted an inspection at the group's manufacturing plant located SEZ II, Ahmedabad, from 11th to 14th August 2025. The inspection was a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI). The USFDA has concluded this inspection as closed.

The inspection concluded with NIL observations. The EIR has classified the facility as No Action Indicated (NAI).

