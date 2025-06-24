Enviro Infra surges after bagging contract in the renewable energy space

Enviro Infra Engineers zoomed 9.29% to Rs 231.10 after the company announced that it has bagged two key solar power projects aggregating to 69 MW (AC) capacity, marking its strategic foray into the renewables sector.

Under a competitive auction process, the Company has been awarded the bid and consequently received the Letter of Intent (LOI) for acquisition of Vento Power Infra Private from PTC India Financial Services.

The project involves the development of a 40 MW (AC) grid-connected solar power plant in the Bolangir District of Odisha, wherein the solar power generation shall be sold at a tariff of Rs 4.10 per unit for a period of approximately 18 years.

The acquisition cost for this project is Rs 115.61 crore. Further, the project has already achieved Partial Commercial Operation Date (PCOD). The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary EIE Renewables, has acquired Soltrix Energy Solution, which has been awarded a 29 MW (AC) solar power project by the Government of Maharashtra through the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. This project involves comprehensive execution, including design, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance. The project is supported by State Financial Assistance (SFA) of Rs 3.20 crore per MW, resulting in Aggregate SFA of Rs 92.80 crore, with a tariff-based revenue of Rs 0.88 per unit over a period of 25 years.

In a separate filing, Enviro Infra Engineers stated that it has secured new EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) project awards worth a total of Rs 306.30 crore in the domestic market. All of these awards are from municipal corporations in Chhattisgarh. The first award is from the Municipal Corporation, Ambikapur, Surguja District. It covers the EPC of 16 MLD, 14 MLD, and 2 MLD sewage treatment plants (STPs). This also includes 15 years of operations & maintenance (O&M). Another award is from the Municipal Corporation, Rajnandgaon. This project involves the EPC of 15 MLD and 26 MLD STPs. It also includes 15 years of O&M.