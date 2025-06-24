Biocon Biologics partners with National Cancer Society of Malaysia

To launch a Patient Assistance Program (PAP) in Malaysia

Biocon Biologics has partnered with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM), a prominent not-for-profit cancer organization, to launch a Patient Assistance Program (PAP) in Malaysia aimed at improving access to affordable, high-quality biosimilars for underserved cancer patients in Malaysia.

Biocon Biologics will provide quality-assured biosimilars from its oncology portfolio, including Trastuzumab, Pegfilgrastim and Bevacizumab, to NCSM, which will manage patient enrolment and medicine supply as part of its healthcare services. This collaboration combines Biocon's expertise in biosimilars with NCSM's community outreach to enhance cancer care accessibility and affordability in Malaysia.

The program will start with providing bTrastuzumab to cancer patients facing treatment delays due to budget constraints.