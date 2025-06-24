Kharif sowing up around 10% on year

Official data showed that as on 20 June 2025, kharif Paddy or rice sowing is higher by 58 per cent on year at 13.22 lakh hectares, according to the government data.
The acreage of pulses has increased to 9.44 lakh hectare from 6.63 lakh hectare.
Sowing of Shri Anna cum Coarse cereals rose to 18.03 lakh hectare over 14.77 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.
Data showed that the acreage of oilseeds is down at 5.38 lakh tonnes against 5.89 lakh hectares in the same period last year.
Sugarcane sowing is also slightly higher so far at 55.07 lakh hectare against 54.88 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.
Area under cotton is higher at 31.25 lakh hectare from 29.12 lakh hectare.
Total sowing area of all kharif crops has risen to 137.84 lakh hectare till June 20, 2025, from 124.88 lakh hectares a year ago, marking a rise of 10.37%.
