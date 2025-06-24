Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.9%, BSE Oil & Gas index Rises 1.33%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 0.15% over last one month compared to 1.01% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 3.9% today to trade at Rs 408.65. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 1.33% to quote at 27495.47. The index is up 1.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd increased 3.61% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 2.98% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 4.3 % over last one year compared to the 6.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.