Enviro Infra Engineers wins new projects worth Rs 306 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers has secured new projects awards worth Rs 306.30 crore in domestic market as per the following details:

(i) EPC of 16, 14 and 2 MLD Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) including 15 years O&M from Office of the Municipal Corporation, Ambikapur, DISTT. - SURGUJA (C.G.)

(ii) EPC of 15 and 26 MLD Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) including 15 years O&M from Office of the Municipal Corporation, Rajnandgaon (C.G.)

(iii) EPC of 33 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) including 15 years O&M from Office of the Municipal Corporation, Korba (C.G.)

