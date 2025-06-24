Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers wins new projects worth Rs 306 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers wins new projects worth Rs 306 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Enviro Infra Engineers has secured new projects awards worth Rs 306.30 crore in domestic market as per the following details:

(i) EPC of 16, 14 and 2 MLD Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) including 15 years O&M from Office of the Municipal Corporation, Ambikapur, DISTT. - SURGUJA (C.G.)

(ii) EPC of 15 and 26 MLD Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) including 15 years O&M from Office of the Municipal Corporation, Rajnandgaon (C.G.)

(iii) EPC of 33 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) including 15 years O&M from Office of the Municipal Corporation, Korba (C.G.)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics partners with National Cancer Society of Malaysia

Kharif sowing up around 10% on year

Stock Alert: Satin Creditcare, KPIT Tech, Lemon Tree Hotels, Metro Brands

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story