Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPFO records 17.89 lakh net members in Jan-25 marking gain of 11.67% on year

EPFO records 17.89 lakh net members in Jan-25 marking gain of 11.67% on year

Image
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released provisional payroll data for January 2025, revealing a net addition of 17.89 lakh members. An increase of 11.48 per cent has been registered in net payroll addition during the current month as compared to the previous month of December 2024. Further, the year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 11.67 per cent in net payroll additions compared to January 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO's effective outreach initiatives.

EPFO enrolled around 8.23 lakh new subscribers in January 2025. The new subscribers' addition shows year on year growth of 1.87 % from the previous year in January 2024.

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group, 4.70 lakh new subscribers added in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 57.07% of the total new subscribers added in January 2025. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month shows a growth of 3.07% from the previous year in January 2024.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for January 2025 is approximately 7.27 lakh reflecting an increase of 6.19% compared to the previous month of December 2024 and a growth of 8.15% from the previous year in January 2024. This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

The payroll data highlights that approximately 15.03 lakh members exited and subsequently rejoined EPFO. This figure depicts a significant year-over-year growth of 23.55% compared to January 2024.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data unveils that out of the total new subscribers added during the month, around 2.17 lakhs are new female subscribers. This figure exhibits significant year-over-year growth of 6.01% compared to January 2024. Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 3.44 lakh reflecting an increase of 13.48% compared to the previous month of December 2024. It also depicts a significant year over year growth of 13.58% compared to January 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IREDA launches perpetual bonds worth over Rs 1,200 cr; receives Rs 24-cr tax refund

Sensex soars 899 pts, Nifty ends above 23,190; Bharti Airtel soars 4%

Quick Wrap: Nifty India Consumption Index gains 1.59%, NIFTY jumps 1.24%

Indices rally for 4th day; Nifty ends above 23,150 mark

Nifty March futures trade at premium

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story