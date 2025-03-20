Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Reliance Industries, Polycab and KEI Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 23,191, a premium of 0.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,190.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 283.05 points or 1.24% to 23,190.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 5.22% to 12.60.

Reliance Industries, Polycab India and KEI Industries were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

