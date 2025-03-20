Quick Wrap: Nifty India Consumption Index gains 1.59%, NIFTY jumps 1.24%

Nifty India Consumption index closed up 1.59% at 10757.8 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd added 4.45%, Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 4.16% and Titan Company Ltd jumped 3.80%. The Nifty India Consumption index has soared 10.00% over last one year compared to the 6.19% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.45% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.42% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.24% to close at 23190.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.19% to close at 76348.06 today.

