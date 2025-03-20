Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty India Consumption Index gains 1.59%, NIFTY jumps 1.24%

Quick Wrap: Nifty India Consumption Index gains 1.59%, NIFTY jumps 1.24%

Image
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty India Consumption index closed up 1.59% at 10757.8 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd added 4.45%, Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 4.16% and Titan Company Ltd jumped 3.80%. The Nifty India Consumption index has soared 10.00% over last one year compared to the 6.19% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.45% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.42% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.24% to close at 23190.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.19% to close at 76348.06 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IREDA launches perpetual bonds worth over Rs 1,200 cr; receives Rs 24-cr tax refund

Indices rally for 4th day; Nifty ends above 23,150 mark

Nifty March futures trade at premium

RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Anurag Jain as Executive Vice President - APMEA

EURUSD slips to one-week low; ECB Lagarde warns of economic hit from Trump's trade wars

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story