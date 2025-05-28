Epic Energy standalone net profit rises 164.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.58% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of Epic Energy rose 164.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.58% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 266.67% to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.31% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.381.524.263.0826.0518.4232.3915.580.620.281.380.490.410.241.040.320.660.251.320.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News