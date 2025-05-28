Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epic Energy standalone net profit rises 164.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Epic Energy standalone net profit rises 164.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 56.58% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of Epic Energy rose 164.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.58% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 266.67% to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.31% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.381.52 57 4.263.08 38 OPM %26.0518.42 -32.3915.58 - PBDT0.620.28 121 1.380.49 182 PBT0.410.24 71 1.040.32 225 NP0.660.25 164 1.320.36 267

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong; VIX rallies 2.74%

Univastu India consolidated net profit declines 14.37% in the March 2025 quarter

India FDI inflows up 13% to USD 50 bn in FY25

Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit declines 87.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Monsoon rainfall likely to be 106% of Long Period Average

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story