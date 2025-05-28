Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India FDI inflows up 13% to USD 50 bn in FY25

India FDI inflows up 13% to USD 50 bn in FY25

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Foreign direct investment in India fell 24.5 per cent year-on-year to USD 9.34 billion in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 but grew 13 per cent at USD 50 billion during the entire previous financial year, according to the government data released on Tuesday. FDI inflows during January-March 2023-24 stood at USD 12.38 billion. These were USD 44.42 billion in the full 2023-24 fiscal. During the October-December quarter of 2024-25 also, the inflows were contracted by 5.6 per cent year-on-year to USD 10.9 billion due to global economic uncertainties.

