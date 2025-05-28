Univastu India consolidated net profit declines 14.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 39.91 croreNet profit of Univastu India declined 14.37% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 39.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.67% to Rs 10.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.07% to Rs 171.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
