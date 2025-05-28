Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit declines 87.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 114.53 crore

Net profit of Jet Freight Logistics declined 87.27% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 114.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2105.88% to Rs 3.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 443.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 401.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

114.5398.31443.76401.253.044.033.181.501.423.348.511.780.893.056.33-0.510.342.673.750.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News