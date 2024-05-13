Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equippp Social Impact Technologies consolidated net profit rises 39.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Equippp Social Impact Technologies consolidated net profit rises 39.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 420.00% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of Equippp Social Impact Technologies rose 39.62% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 420.00% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.67% to Rs 1.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.560.30 420 1.871.50 25 OPM %54.4973.33 -4.8138.00 - PBDT0.800.21 281 -0.020.51 PL PBT0.740.53 40 -0.280.27 PL NP0.740.53 40 -0.280.27 PL

