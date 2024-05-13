BEML consolidated net profit rises 62.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.06% to Rs 1513.65 crore

Net profit of BEML rose 62.85% to Rs 256.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 1513.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1387.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.46% to Rs 281.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 4054.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3898.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

