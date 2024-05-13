Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML consolidated net profit rises 62.85% in the March 2024 quarter

BEML consolidated net profit rises 62.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 9.06% to Rs 1513.65 crore

Net profit of BEML rose 62.85% to Rs 256.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 1513.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1387.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.46% to Rs 281.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 4054.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3898.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1513.651387.94 9 4054.323898.95 4 OPM %24.4720.66 -10.919.35 - PBDT364.26293.55 24 445.45341.79 30 PBT347.60277.51 25 381.62277.71 37 NP256.80157.69 63 281.77157.89 78

