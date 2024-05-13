Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.12% to Rs 129.33 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 25.00% to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 129.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.69% to Rs 40.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.30% to Rs 457.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 350.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

129.33101.74457.08350.8016.0516.2116.0916.0917.6617.3866.7953.9213.8914.1453.1843.0712.5010.0040.1129.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News