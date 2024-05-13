Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 27.12% to Rs 129.33 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 25.00% to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 129.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.69% to Rs 40.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.30% to Rs 457.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 350.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales129.33101.74 27 457.08350.80 30 OPM %16.0516.21 -16.0916.09 - PBDT17.6617.38 2 66.7953.92 24 PBT13.8914.14 -2 53.1843.07 23 NP12.5010.00 25 40.1129.78 35

First Published: May 13 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

