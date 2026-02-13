Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equippp Social Impact Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Equippp Social Impact Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 2310.00% to Rs 12.05 crore

Net profit of Equippp Social Impact Technologies reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2310.00% to Rs 12.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.050.50 2310 OPM %6.47-16.00 -PBDT0.80-0.24 LP PBT0.58-0.30 LP NP0.36-0.30 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Natco Pharma receives USFDA EIR report for API unit in Chennai

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit rises 180.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Transrail Lighting gains on bagging Rs 2,350-cr orders

Uttam Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Hazoor Multi Projects consolidated net profit rises 137.50% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story