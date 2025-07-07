J&K Bank gross advances grow 6% YoY in Q1FY26

Jammu & Kashmir Bank said that its gross advances jumped 5.53% to Rs 1,04,039.84 crore as of 30 june 2025, compared with Rs 98,579.79 crore as of 30 June 2024.
Total business stood at Rs 2,49,784.15 crore as of 30 June 2025, up 9.54%, compared with Rs 2,28,022.90 crore as of 30 June 2024.
CASA deposits rose 2.90% YoY to Rs 67,900.54 crore as of 30 June 2025. CASA ratio was at 45.71% as of 30 June 2025 as against 49.77% as of 30 June 2024.
Total deposits increased 10.24% to Rs 1,48,542.07 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared with Rs 1,32,573.13 crore as of 30 June 2024.
Gross investment jumped 27.55% to Rs 43,310.58 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared with Rs 33,955.15 crore as of 30 June 2024.
J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions of support services, depository services, and third-party services.
The company reported 8.47% decline in net profit to Rs 584.54 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 638.67 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income jumped 15.35% year on year to Rs 3,616.16 crore in Q4 FY25.
Shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank fell 2.14% to Rs 111.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app