SC to hear pleas against EC's special voter roll revision in Bihar on Thursday

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission of Indias decision to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The move has sparked widespread concern in the poll-bound state.

A Bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi will take up the matter on Thursday (July 10). The petitions argue that the timing and methodology of the SIR could disenfranchise lakhs of eligible voters and undermine the fairness of the upcoming elections.

On June 24, the Election Commission issued instructions to begin a special revision exercise in Bihar to identify and remove ineligible voters and to ensure that only eligible citizens remain on the rolls.

However, the petitioners have raised concerns about the voter verification process. They claim that requiring specific documents, while excluding Aadhaar and ration cards, could lead to mass disenfranchisement. Migrant workers, marginalized communities, and long-time voters without ready access to the required paperwork may be disproportionately affected.

The Election Commission has defended its decision, stating that the SIR is a routine part of maintaining accurate electoral rolls. It cited factors such as rising urbanisation, migration, and demographic shifts as reasons for the revision. The Commission has also clarified that affected voters can submit claims and objections during a designated window.

The Supreme Courts decision to examine the issue comes at a crucial moment as Bihar prepares for elections. Accuracy of voter rolls is expected to be a politically sensitive issue in the months ahead.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

