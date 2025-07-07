Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tega McNally Minerals announces change in CEO

Tega McNally Minerals announces change in CEO

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Tega McNally Minerals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tega Industries, has appointed Sourav Sen as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 08 July 2025. Sen has been appointed in place of Syed Yaver Imam who has decided to step down as CEO due to personal pre-occupations.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

