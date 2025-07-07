Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma appoints G. Krishnan as new CFO

Alembic Pharma appoints G. Krishnan as new CFO

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of G. Krishnan as the new chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from 7 July 2025.

Krishnan is a seasoned finance professional with over 22 years of experience across the pharmaceuticals, life sciences, telecom, and social sectors. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), and Cost and Management Accountant (CMA).

Prior to joining Alembic, Krishnan served as Vice President and CFO at Syngene Scientific Solutions, a subsidiary of Syngene International, since May 2020. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in driving strategy, business finance, mergers & acquisitions, governance and risk management. He has also held key leadership positions at Vodafone and Tata Trusts.

Krishnan brings with him expertise in business finance, M&A, scalable systems implementation, and governance frameworks, along with managing diverse finance teams.

Meanwhile, the company also informed that R. K. Baheti, Director Finance and the current CFO, has relinquished his role as CFO effective 7 July 2025. However, he will continue to serve on the board as an executive director, in line with the terms of his appointment.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Its research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries, including the USFDA.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12% to Rs 156.89 crore despite a 16.7% jump in net sales to Rs 1,769.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.37% to Rs 1,004.20 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

